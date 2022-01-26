Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.46. 2,033,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

