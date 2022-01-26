DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.68% of DuPont de Nemours worth $596,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

