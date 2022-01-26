Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 67,853 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 391,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $78.05 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

