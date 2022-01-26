DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.