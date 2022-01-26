Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

