Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Up 4.8%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $27.67. 564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

