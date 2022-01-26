Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,741.35

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $18,741.35 and approximately $46,496.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00265641 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006565 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.01143006 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 728,492 coins and its circulating supply is 392,885 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

