Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 172.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. Summit Insights boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

