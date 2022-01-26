e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

