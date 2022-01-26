e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.
ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63.
In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
