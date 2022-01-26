e-Money Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $852,541.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.