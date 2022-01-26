E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.80

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $13.40. E.On shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

