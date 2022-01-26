Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $620.08

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.08 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($7.29). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.42), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 620.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.49 million and a PE ratio of -2,750.00.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.