Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EXP opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

