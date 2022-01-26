Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report $462.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.96 million and the highest is $467.60 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $404.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

