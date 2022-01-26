Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

