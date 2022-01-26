EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

