EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Carriage Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $847.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

