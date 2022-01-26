EAM Investors LLC Buys New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

