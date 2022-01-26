EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 32,575 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

