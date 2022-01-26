EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 338.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lantheus by 110.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

