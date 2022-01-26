EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 58.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Shutterstock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Shutterstock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

