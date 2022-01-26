EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 180.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

ONTO stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

