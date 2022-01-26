EAM Investors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,560 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 177.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 41.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Olin by 92.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,833,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.