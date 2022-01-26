EAM Investors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.69 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

