EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.48% of RF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter worth about $382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

