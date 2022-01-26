EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.45% of L.S. Starrett as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

