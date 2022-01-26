EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE MOV opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,986 over the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

