EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.