EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.84% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lantronix by 3.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lantronix by 155.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 2.33. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

