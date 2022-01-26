EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of MetroCity Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MCBS stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $675.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. On average, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

