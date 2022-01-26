EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

