EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

