EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

