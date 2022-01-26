EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Northeast Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 429.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 526.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $300.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

