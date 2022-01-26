EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.