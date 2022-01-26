EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,887,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504,510 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 480,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 367,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

