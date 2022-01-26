EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $215,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.07. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

