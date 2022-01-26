EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $644.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.