EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Globant by 100.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 417.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Globant by 647.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $41,611,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $188.67 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.