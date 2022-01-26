EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of IRadimed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 102.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 112.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.83.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $412,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,271. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRadimed Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.