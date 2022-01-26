EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.35% of Lifetime Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 210.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,937.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

