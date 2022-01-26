EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vocera Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. William Blair downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

