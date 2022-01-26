EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORMP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

