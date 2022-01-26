EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

