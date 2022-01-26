EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kadant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kadant by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.55 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

