EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.40% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at $726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

PMTS stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

