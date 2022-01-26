Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 170,262 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $23,633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

