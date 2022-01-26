ECOMI (OMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $20.10 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

