EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0062 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $287,149.35 and approximately $11.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,098.63 or 0.99858253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00088652 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00433903 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

