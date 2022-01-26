Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $45,762.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Eden

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

